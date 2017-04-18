Officials: 6 injured when deck collapses at Tennessee home

SURGOINSVILLE, TN (AP) - Officials say six people including an infant have been injured after a part of a second-story deck collapsed at a home in northeastern Tennessee.

Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency Director Gary Murrell told the Kingsport Times-News (http://bit.ly/2oIFl5n) that the 5-month-old infant and an elderly female suffered the worst injuries. Stanley Valley Volunteer Fire Department Chief Stacy Vaughan said two other children and their parents were also injured when part of the deck broke away from the home near Surgoinsville on Sunday and fell to the ground.

Officials did not release the names of the injured.

Vaughan told the newspaper that the collapse likely happened because wood attaching the deck to the home had rotted.

Information from: Kingsport Times-News, http://www.timesnews.net

