UPDATE: I-24 re-opened after jack-knifed tractor trailer on I-24 ties up traffic

UPDATE: All lanes of Interstate 24 have re-opened to traffic after a tractor-trailer jack-knifed on Interstate 24 westbound Tuesday morning, on the rain-slicked road at the U.S. 27 junction.

The crash happened about 9:00am and temporarily closed the Interstate. Traffic was backed up for miles eastward, through the ridge cut to the I-75 junction.

Motorists should avoid the interstate if possible and seek and alternate route.

TDOT expects to clear the crash site by 1:00pm, but drivers should expect delays.