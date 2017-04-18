UPDATE: I-24 re-opened after jack-knifed tractor trailer on I-24 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: I-24 re-opened after jack-knifed tractor trailer on I-24 ties up traffic

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: All lanes of Interstate 24 have re-opened to traffic after a tractor-trailer jack-knifed on Interstate 24 westbound Tuesday morning, on the rain-slicked road at the U.S. 27 junction.

The crash happened about 9:00am and temporarily closed the Interstate. Traffic was backed up for miles eastward, through the ridge cut to the I-75 junction.

Motorists should avoid the interstate if possible and seek and alternate route.

TDOT expects to clear the crash site by 1:00pm, but drivers should expect delays.

