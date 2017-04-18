Songbirds shows off rare, vintage guitars

Chattanooga's newest art gallery is adding to the Scenic City's music scene.

Songbirds Guitar Museum opened up in March. Their collection of rare, vintage guitars is like no other you'll find in this area or possibly the country.

"They are pieces of art, very fine pieces of art. But the unique thing about them is that they're playable," said Songbirds' Damien Rogers. “These instruments still sound incredible. You can pull them off the wall, plug them in and they still sound better than newer ones in some cases."

The museum is designed for all levels of guitar enthusiasts, not just the die-hards. They have thousands of Gibsons, Fenders, a BB King model and a Chuck Berry model on display.

It's a museum for the young and old -- for anyone who can appreciate the sounds, songs and anthems of many generations.