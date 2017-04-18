DUI suspect causes back-to-back crashes

KINGSPORT, TN (AP) - A woman has been arrested on multiple charges after causing back-to-back car wrecks while allegedly driving under the influence.

The Times News reports (http://bit.ly/2oouSuo) police found drugs and several liquor containers in 32-year-old Rachel D. Arnold's vehicle upon her arrest.

Kingsport Police Department records say Arnold initially ran a red light and struck the front of another car carrying two people. She drove away from that scene and ran a stop sign, ending up in the path of a pickup truck carrying three people. The truck hit the passenger side of Arnold's car and flipped over.

The victims of the first wreck weren't injured, but the vehicle had to be towed. The victims of the second wreck suffered possible injuries. It's unclear if Arnold has a lawyer.

Information from: Kingsport Times-News, http://www.timesnews.net

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.