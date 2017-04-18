Job fair for Lake Winnie seasonal jobs - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Job fair for Lake Winnie seasonal jobs

ROSSVILLE, GA (WRCB) -

Lake Winnepesaukah is recruiting more than 250 full-time, seasonal workers.

Georgia Department of Labor is helping with the recruitment fair. The event will be held from Tuesday and Wednesday, April 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the park located at 1730 Lakeview Drive in Rossville.

Lake Winnie is hiring for a wide variety of jobs including ride and game operators, food service workers and lifeguards.

The park is currently scheduled to open on Thursday, May 4 and will remain open through Saturday, October 28.  Salaries will depend on the position and experience. 

In May, there will be a specific recruitment event for lifeguard positions. Applicants are encouraged to dress appropriately to improve their employment opportunities. 

