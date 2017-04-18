The unicorn Frappuccino is real, and it's coming to Starbucks this week

Jenny Pennell, TODAY

Think the rainbow and unicorn food trend is going away anytime soon? Think again. From rainbow grilled cheese sandwiches to unicorn hot chocolate, this magical culinary club is getting another member: the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino.

The rumors about the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino first started spreading earlier this month, but now it looks like the coffee chain will be putting this once secret-menu item on their official menu this week.

One Starbucks barista posted about the drink on Instagram, saying it’s launching April 19. According to him, it’s “a mango creme frappuccino with a couple of pink powder scoops, sour blue syrup drizzle and whipped cream sprinkled with blue and pink powder.” TODAY Food confirmed today that a Starbucks location in Anacortes, Washington will start serving the Unicorn Frappuccino on April 19.

While at first it reminded him of a mango smoothie, he ultimately found it too sweet but recommends it for any kid who loves sour candy.

A Starbucks in Sacramento, California, posted about the drink on Instagram too, saying that it’s flavor-changing and color-changing (we’re intrigued). Also, it seems to be only available for a limited time.

Several local Starbucks restaurants have posted different availability dates on their Instagram accounts, so if you want one, it’s best to check directly with your neighborhood cafe. But one thing’s for sure: they’re only available if you believe.