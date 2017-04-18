Good Tuesday. Expect more scattered showers and a few nonsevere thunderstorms on and off through the day. Wet roads and some periods of heavy rain are likely throughout the day. We will still manage a high of 78.

We will see just a few showers lingering into Wednesday as the high climbs to 79.

It looks like we may get a break from the rain Thursday, but skies will remain mostly cloudy and the high will reach 83.

More rain is expected Friday night into Saturday, but highs will remain well above average in the low 80s. A line of rain and storms will pass through Sunday morning, and behind that front we can expect a nice cool down as temps drop into the low 70s for highs and skies clear out Sunday afternoon into Monday and Tuesday of next week.

David Karnes

