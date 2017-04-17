Chattanooga Man fighting cancer finishes the Boston Marathon

A local man fighting brain cancer crossed the finish line at the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Nathan Sexton, 29, completed the race in just 3 hours and 50 minutes.

His co-workers at Bellhops, a moving company based in Chattanooga, cheered him on every step of the way.

Signs that said “Go Nate Go” and “Bellhops Believes in Nate” decorated the office walls.

"Nathan is an inspiration to everybody here, even new employees who have never gotten to work with him. He's a legend around here,” said Bellhops President and Co-Founder Cameron Doody.

Doody says Sexton was among the first employees hired at the company and he helped build its customer service department.

In 2015, Sexton was leaving his office when he collapsed and had a seizure. A flurry of tests revealed the husband and young father had a massive tumor on his brain.

Sexton wasn’t always a distance runner, in fact he didn’t become one until after he was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer two years ago. Those who know him say running was a way to deal with the diagnosis when he was unable to return to work.

Doody says short races turned into long distances and half-marathons led to full marathons. They helped the husband and young father find purpose with each step representing his fight against cancer.



Sexton hoped to qualify for the 2018 Boston Marathon but fell short after suffering a seizure during a qualifying race. Amazingly, he was still able to complete that race. The Boston Athletic Association heard his story and made an exception. They get thousands of letters each year to grant special entry and almost never do, however, his story stood out so they let him run.