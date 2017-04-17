Marine who lost leg in Afghanistan runs Boston Marathon with Ame - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Marine who lost leg in Afghanistan runs Boston Marathon with American flag

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News

NBC SPORTS - On the best day for Americans in the Boston Marathon’s prize-money era, it was a man who took nearly six hours to finish who provided the most indelible image of American pride.

Staff Sgt. Jose Luis Sanchez, a retired Marine who lost the lower part of his left leg stepping on an IED in Afghanistan in 2011, was filmed and photographed throughout Monday’s 26.2-mile race.

More on Sanchez’s story here, via the Boston Globe.

Sanchez wore a “Semper Fi” shirt, ran on a prosthetic left leg and carried an American flag.

He previously ran the Boston Marathon and Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C., last year.

