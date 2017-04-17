Interstate 20 buckles in DeKalb County, closing lanes - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Interstate 20 buckles in DeKalb County, closing lanes

ATLANTA (WXIA) -

All lanes are blocked on I-20 westbound after the road buckled beneath the HOV lane.

A DeKalb County Police spokesperson said an underground gas leak between Candler and Gresham on I-20 caused the defect in the road. 

A GDOT spokesperson said all lanes were closed while crews are still assessing the damage. 

11Alive Skytracker showed the shoulder of the road and the HOV lane buckled and cracked. 

Alternates 

11Alive Traffic Tracker Crash Clark said I-20 westbound is a major in-bound route for DeKalb County, so the morning commute will be a bigger issue than the Monday evening commute. 

Crash said Cook Rd. will provide some relief as an alternate, but commuter should expect major backups in the area Tuesday morning, and likely for days to come. 

11Alive contributed to this story. 

