Hamilton Co. Deputies respond to near drowning in Hixson

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
HIXSON, TN (WRCB) -

Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Hunt Heights Drive for the report of a near drowning involving an infant, Monday morning.

Deputies say that a seven month old girl infant was bathing in a tub when her mother stepped out of the room. Upon returning, the infant was found underwater and blue.

The mother was able to resuscitate the child prior to the arrival of deputies and EMS personnel.

The infant was alert and conscious and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and medical treatment.

