DeKalb Co. investigating death on Lookout Mountain

DeKalb County Deputies are investigating a death on Lookout Mountain.

On Friday April 14th, deputies received a call from 911 stating that a female had called in about a domestic violence situation on County Road 232. DeKalb deputies, state troopers, and investigators responded to the call. Upon arrival, officials observed a man faced down and unresponsive in the roadway behind the home.

Officials called an ambulance to the scene and later the man was identified as Alberto Pablo Felipe, 36, of Fort Payne. A short time later Felipe was pronounced dead on scene.

Sheriff Jimmy Harris says, “Investigators a long with Deputies have worked all weekend and are continuing on following up on information today, as we wait for the results of the autopsy. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information can be given at this time.”

The District Attorney Mike O'Dell was notified and ordered an autopsy. The autopsy will be done by the Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville.