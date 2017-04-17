FREEBIES: Take the sting out of tax day

Procrastinators rejoice! Tax Day falls on April 18 this year because of a federal holiday, which buys everyone a few more days to file 2016 tax returns. To make the day even better, several businesses are trying to soften the blow or help you celebrate a nice return by offering free deals or discounts.

Chili's - Take the edge off your taxes with a $6 blueberry and pineapple margarita from Chili's. The promotion runs all day on April 18.

Chuck E. Cheese - The kid-favorite is offering a free large cheese pizza for every large pizza bought between April 18 - 20.

Firehouse Subs - Firehouse Subs is offering a couple of a free medium sub with the purchase of another sub, chips and a drink on its website and Facebook page. The coupon is good April 18 - 20.

Great American Cookies - Celebrate a return or indulge in a little stress eating with a free Birthday Cake Cookie from Great American Cookies on April 18. No purchase or coupon is necessary.

Office Depot - Clean out your old tax returns or office files and you can shred up to five pounds of documents at Office Depot for free. The deal runs through April 29 and you must present this coupon .

Planet Fitness - Ease the tension and shed some stress with a free HydroMassage at Planet Fitness with this coupon . The deal runs April 15 - 22.

Schlotzsky's Deli - Receive a free Original Sandwich with the purchase of a medium drink and a bag of chips on April 18.

Sonic Drive-In - Enjoy half-price cheeseburgers all day on April 18. The offer is limited to a single-patty burger only.

Point Park - This actually isn't related to taxes, but it just so happens to be National Parks Week as well. To celebrate, the National Park Service is offering free admission for the weekend of April 22-23. In the Tennessee Valley, that means the entry fee is waived for Point Park on Lookout Mountain in the Chickamauga and Chattanooga Military Park. The park normally charges $5 per person for anyone ages 16 and older.