Police: grandfather brought kids to drug deal at restaurant

Lawrence Thompson (left) and Dean Moser Lawrence Thompson (left) and Dean Moser

NASHVILLE (AP) - Police say a Nashville couple has been and charged with bringing children along on a drug deal at a fast-food restaurant.

The Tennessean reports (tnne.ws/2pmTK7x) 51-year-old Lawrence Thompson took his 1-year-old grandson into the restroom of an unnamed restaurant while his 53-year-old girlfriend, Dean Moser, waited in the car with two other children, ages 4 and 6.

Thompson was there to buy heroin, according to police.

Narcotics detectives arrested the couple during a vehicle stop for a traffic violation. During the stop, Thompson handed detectives a folded piece of paper containing a small amount of heroin along with a spoon for cooking it.

Thompson and Moser are charged with three counts of child endangerment, heroin possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

