Scattered showers and storms to start the week

Good Monday. We start the day cloudy, but do expect scattered showers and a few non-severe thunderstorms to move through from late morning through the afternoon hours. Light southerly winds will still keep us warm in the upper 70 and low 80s. Expect some of the showers and storms to linger through the afternoon and into tonight. A few will even linger into Tuesday morning.

Through the day Tuesday it will be cloudy with more scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon and evening hours. I expect a high of about 77 in Chattanooga.

Wednesday we will not have as active a weather pattern, but a few lingering showers could pop up through the day. Wednesday's high will reach a warm 78.

I don't expect much more than a stray sprinkle or two with highs in the low 80s Thursday through Saturday. Another front, however, will bring in a line of rain and storms Sunday afternoon.

David Karnes

