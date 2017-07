UPDATE: An early morning house fire appears to have destroyed the home. The call for a residential fire on Raintree Lane came in just before 5 AM Monday morning. Officials say it is a total loss.

The house was fully-engulfed when the fire department arrived on scene.

Crews are still on scene.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Tri-Comm VFD on the scene of structure fire @ 236 Raintree Ln. Total loss. Details coming soon. pic.twitter.com/bGvW8MNlMW — HamCoTNES (@HamCoTNES) April 17, 2017

