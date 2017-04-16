UPDATE: NPS confirms body as missing McCallie student

UPDATE: The National Park Service tells Channel 3 that the body found on Friday in the Colorado River is McCallie student, Jackson Standefer.

The body was found near river mile 152 and flown by helicopter to the Coconino County Medical Examiner for identification.

Fourteen-year-old Standefer was hiking with family near the Borth Rim of the Grand Canyon when he and his step-grandfmother, 62-year-old LouAnn Merrell, were swept down Tapeats Creek in the Canyon.

PREVIOUS STORY: A celebration of life is planned for the McCallie student who was swept down a creek in the Grand Canyon.

Family members of 14-year-old Jackson Standefer said it will be this Wednesday at McCallie's main chapel at 7 p.m.

Relatives also said there were services in Vernal, Utah on Sunday for Jackson's step-grandmother, LouAnn Merrell, who was with him.

Jackson's uncle, Mark McOmie, posted on Facebook on Sunday:

"We as a family appreciate the National Park Services efforts in the search. The search consists of community outreach and routine back country patrols at this time. We pray they find something to help us gain closure, we remain hopeful. We would like to thank the National Park Service for their diligent search efforts. All family members are back in Chattanooga, TN or Vernal, Ut respectively. LouAnn Merrell's services are this evening Sunday April 23 in Vernal Utah. A celebration of life for Jackson Standefer will be held at the McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. On Wednesday April 26th at 7:00 pm. in the main chapel. We have been amazed at the tremendous outpouring of love from our community. It truly helps at this the most difficult of times."

McOmie said a fund has been set up at the McCallie School in Jackson's honor called The Jackson Standefer '21 Fund.

All gifts to the fund should be sent to:

The McCallie School

Advancement Office

500 Dodds Avenue

Chattanooga, TN 37404

Checks should be made out to McCallie School with the Jackson Standefer Fund on the memo line.

UPDATE: Search crews looking for a missing McCallie student and his step-grandmother in the Grand Canyon found a GoPro camera.

14-year-old Jackson Standefer's uncle said the camera was mounted on Jackson's backpack. Search crews found it earlier this week.

The teen's uncle shared some of the recovered pictures from Jackson's camera.

Grand Canyon National Park officials recently scaled back the search for Jackson and his step-grandmother, Lou Ann Merrell, who were swept down a creek below the North Rim.

They were last seen a week ago.

PREVIOUS STORY: Earlier Thursday, family members indicated the search had been called off the multiple-day search for a McCallie student and his step-grandmother. The two hikers were swept away in a fast-moving stream near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.

The statement also says the families are thankful for the efforts of those involved.

The full statement reads:

"Wednesday evening, the National Park Service announced that they were calling off the search for Jackson Standefer and LouAnn Merrell, who have been missing in the Grand Canyon since Saturday evening. The families would like to thank everyone for their tremendous outpouring of love, prayers and support throughout this tragic ordeal. Please respect both families' need for privacy as they come to process and seek God's comfort during this difficult time. We believe families are forever and we will be reunited with our loved ones."

PREVIOUS STORY: Four days after a seasoned backpacker from Vernal and her stepgrandson were swept into a rushing creek in Grand Canyon backcountry, crews were combing crags and banks of the Colorado River for signs of the missing pair Tuesday, according to NBC affiliate KSL in Salt Lake City.

The National Park Service said it was directing "an intense search" for the two, who went missing Saturday.

READ MORE | Merrell Company, families aid in search for missing McCallie student

The rescue team included neighbors and former colleagues of Lou-Ann Merrell, 62, a 10-year volunteer emergency medical technician and the wife of Merrell Boot Co. founder Randy Merrell. The couple lives in Vernal, Utah.

Her husband and son, Ivan, were also on the trip, said Jake Phillips, a friend and relative of Lou-Ann Merrell.

The brotherhood is real @McCallieSchool as we lift up in prayer one of our own. pic.twitter.com/RP5fItV9wo — McCallie 6th Grade (@6thmccallie) April 18, 2017

"Considering everything, their spirits are still high," Phillips said Tuesday. "Just hoping for a miracle to come along, that they will be found alive and in good condition.

READ MORE | Family of missing McCallie student had device that alerted rescue crews

Phillips said the Merrells have helped create a strong community in the Uinta Basin, at times pitching in to cover funeral costs for families who could not afford a ceremony to honor lost loved ones.

Phillips said the search has drawn "a love outpour from our community."

PREVIOUS STORY: Three search and rescue crews spent the night in the Grand Canyon Tuesday, to begin the search for a woman and her stepgrandson, a McCallie student.

The two were swept down a remote creek in the northwest section of Grand Canyon National Park, but the family is holding out hope that the 62-year-old wife of a popular outdoor footwear company founder has the skills to keep them both alive until they're found, a family member said.

Lou-Ann Merrell, wife of Randy Merrell - who helped found the Merrell Boot Co. in 1981 - and Jackson Standefer, 14, lost their footing Saturday during a family trip in the Arizona park and fell into the creek. Mark McOmie, Jackson's uncle, said the water roars down through rocks, so the family is hoping the two could be on a boulder or have found a cave for shelter.

Officials were alerted when an emergency GPS locator beacon was set off below the canyon's North Rim, said Chief Ranger Matt Vandzura of the National Park Service.

The National Park Service deployed a drone, helicopter and dozens of rescuers in an effort to find the pair. The drone footage must be analyzed for clues.

McOmie, who was not on the trip, said the Merrells are avid hikers and know the area well. He said Lou-Ann and Randy Merrell, who was also on the trip, live in Utah in a city on the eastern side of the state.

Lou-Ann Merrell is "a very experienced backpacker," McOmie said. "If they can get to a spot where they cannot be in the water and stay warm, she's got the skills needed to get them through it. The odds aren't great. But given their skills and knowledge of the area, that will probably lead to the best possible outcome."

McOmie said searchers have found their backpacks with belongings inside, which the family has interpreted with mixed feelings. He said it looks as if they were able to get their backpacks off.

"The bad part is that they don't have their gear," McOmie said.

The National Park Service said some searchers will stay in the field overnight, but may not actively search depending on conditions.

The Merrells, Standefer and the boy's mother were on a path known as Tapeats Trail when the pair fell, authorities said.

The park service said it's too early to determine what went wrong. No rain or flash flooding was reported in the area, and it was not known whether the water level was higher than usual in Tapeats Creek, a tributary of the Colorado River that runs through the Arizona landmark.

Creeks in the canyon often see higher water levels in the spring as snow melts.

The park service describes conditions in the area on its website, warning that melting snow or heavy rain can make crossing the creek impossible.

The North Rim, an area visited only by 10 percent of Grand Canyon visitors, has rapidly changing weather and visitors should be prepared for heat, cold, rain, wind or snow, the park service says.

The McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, said Jackson is an eighth-grade student at the all-boys school.

"The entire McCallie community sends its prayers to the Standefer family and all those close to Jackson as we all hope for a positive ending to this situation," the school said in a statement.

A call to Merrell Footlab in Vernal, Utah, for comment on the search wasn't immediately returned Monday evening.

