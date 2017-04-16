Brush fire burns 15 acres in LaFayette - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Brush fire burns 15 acres in LaFayette

By WRCB Staff
LAFAYETTE, GA (WRCB) -

A brush fire that sparked off of West Reed Road in LaFayette on Saturday is now under control.

A helicopter crew from the Georgia Forestry Commission spotted the fire during a flyover. It took about an hour and a half for crews to put out the fire.

15 acres were burned and investigators aren't sure what started it. 

