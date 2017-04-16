$150,000 Powerball winning ticket sold in Chattanooga - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

$150,000 Powerball winning ticket sold in Chattanooga

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The person who bought the winning Powerball ticket in Chattanooga is about to be $150,000 richer.

Tennessee Lottery officials said the player won by matching 4 of the 5 white numbers drawn and the red Powerball number on Saturday.

They also said the person added the "Power Play" option for an extra dollar. That tripled the base prize of $50,000.

Another winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Franklin.

More information about the winners will be released once they claim their prizes.

