UPDATE: Three charged for harboring man wanted on felony warrants

UPDATE: Bradley County sheriff's deputies said Gary Lee Lipps and four other people were arrested at a home on Gatlin Road on Sunday.

Deputies arrested and charged Dustin Chad Hutson, Tiffany Nicole-Lipps Hutson, and Bridget Lashae Gilliland with accessory after the fact for their involvement in harboring Gary Lee Lipps.

Lipps was wanted on several outstanding felony warrants.

Bradley County Sheriff's Office and three other law enforcement agencies are searching for a suspect wanted with outstanding felony warrants.

Officials are trying to find 32-year old, Gary Lee Lipps, in the area of Springplace Rd. near the Tennessee/Georgia state line.

BCSO is asking for the public to call 911 if they see Lipps.