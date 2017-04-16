Anthony Jackson-Hamel lifts Impact past Atlanta United

MONTREAL (AP) - Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored in second-half stoppage time and the Montreal Impact beat 10-man Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday for their first victory of the season.

Jackson-Hamel deflected Hernan Bernardello's shot from distance off the post and just past the outstretched Alec Kann in Atlanta's net. Jackson-Hamel came into the game in the 83rd minute.

Ignacio Piatti scored for Montreal on a penalty kick. The Impact, playing their first match at Saputo Stadium and second in Montreal, improved to 1-2-3 after a winless three-game trip.

Atlanta (2-2-2) went down a player in first-half stoppage time when defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez shoved Matteo Mancosu in the back in the penalty box. Mancosu went down easily, and Pirez was shown a straight red card.

Piatti, in his first game back from injury, converted from the spot for his second goal of the season. Kann guessed right, but Piatti's hard and low shot when off his fingertips and in.

Kenwyne Jones scored in the 40th minute for expansion Atlanta.

