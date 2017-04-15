LAMB AND PORTER TAKE THE WIN IN THE BOATLOGIX 2017 APRIL CBA

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of Haden Lamb and Trevor Porter caught a 5 bass limit weighing 32.61 pounds crushing the field of 200 anglers to win first place and $2,000.00 in the Boatlogix 2017 April C.B.A. Bass Tournament. This tournament was held Saturday, April 15th out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp.

Haden said “We got a good start catching over 25 pounds by 10:30 a.m. We then moved around to several locations to cull 2 more times. This is our fourth C.B.A. win in the last 2 years. We are fortunate to get this win with all of the excellent fishermen on this trail.”

Wes Hardin had big bass of this event weighing 9.96 pounds and Haden Lamb and Trevor Porter had 2nd big bass weighing in at 8.80 pounds.

Shane Frazier said “Special thanks to Boatlogix for sponsorship of this event”.

All fish caught in this event were released back into Lake Chickamauga.

The top 10 money winners are as follows:

Haden Lamb and Trevor Porter 33.61 lbs., $2000.00 Stoney Johnson and David Craft, 31.10 lbs., $900.00 Kevin Drake and Cory Vetter, 26.91lbs., $800.00 Benny Rogers and Billy Joe Wheat, 26.88 lbs., $700.00 Derek McCullough and Chase McCullough 25.24 lbs., $600 Baron Adams and Trevor Prince, 24.18 lbs., $500.00 Jim McClanahan and Jeff Marsenik 24.01 lbs., $450.00 Greg Lamb and David Porter 23.68 lbs., $400.00 Brent Hayes and Dave Hix 22.99 lbs., $350.00 Rogne Brown and Kerry Dotson, 22.97 lbs. $300.00

Visit www.cbatournarment.com for more results.