UPDATE: Man stabbed on Norcross Road

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A man was stabbed on Norcross Road in the Hixson area on Saturday.

Chattanooga police said there was some sort of argument between two men. Witnesses say at some point in the argument the suspect brandished a gun and a knife before the stabbing.

37 year old, Rigoberto Trujillo Sr. was stabbed at a home and investigators consider his injuries serious but he is in stable condition. 

The suspect then fled the scene in a white sedan. Officers put out a city wide BOLO for the vehicle and was picked up by Red Bank police shortly after the stabbing.

Police were able to take a suspect, Maximilano Hernandez Cordova, into custody without incident. He's been charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault. 

