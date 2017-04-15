Fire destroys one home, damages another in Catoosa County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fire destroys one home, damages another in Catoosa County

By WRCB Staff
A fire destroyed one home and damaged another in Catoosa County on Saturday.

The Catoosa County Assistant Fire Chief said the fire started at one home on Corley Avenue. It then jumped to a neighboring home.

The first home is considered a total loss. Two families were displaced, but no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

