CPD: Man shot at Motel 6 on Williams St.

Chattanooga Police responded to an early afternoon shooting on Saturday.



Officials say around noon they responded to a person shot at 2500 S Market Street. Police were able to locate a victim, Shane Keller, 28, and transported him to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A crime scene was established at the Motel 6 located at 2440 Williams Street, where the shooting took place.

Officers say there is no suspect information at this time.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.