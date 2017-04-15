UPDATE: BCSO responding to near drowning in McDonald - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: BCSO responding to near drowning in McDonald

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is responding to a near drowning incident on Bancroft Road. 

Officials say they received a call of a toddler who was found in a swimming pool. A further investigation says the 2-year old girl was found submerged in the swimming pool for about two minutes, before being found by her father. T

The girl was alert and responsive and has been transported to T.C. Thompson Children's Hospital for evaluation. 

