Major Uber fails reported after first Braves game at SunTrust Park

SMYRNA, Ga -- While SunTrust Park got overall good reviews on its first night of regular-season baseball – not to mention a Braves win to make it all the sweeter – that glow quickly faded after the game, with hundreds of fans in the Braves Uber line stranded for hours.

Social media blew up after the game, with hundreds of fans complaining of long delays and unresponsiveness:

Take @Uber the @braves said. Getting to #SunTrustPark no problem. Getting home? That took 2 hours. — gabriel grimes (@binionfett) April 15, 2017

@CraigDesign @Braves @Uber This new "lot" doesn't link you to a driver. It gives you a code, then you have to physically hail one & give him your code. Mass confusion. — Paul Mathewson (@Paulmathewson) April 15, 2017

@CraigDesign @Braves @Uber That's brilliant. Another hack that ended up working for me: I called Lyft. — Paul Mathewson (@Paulmathewson) April 15, 2017

@Uber_ATL @Braves @SunTrustPark Given the recommendations and pleas for people to use @Uber at @SunTrustPark, it's surprising how poor it went tonight. Not reliable. — SL (@scubasteve310) April 15, 2017

@FOXSportsBraves @Braves @SunTrustPark Whatever you do, DON'T trust the Uber line. 100s of people waiting and hardly any Ubers coming. Not ready for prime time. — SL (@scubasteve310) April 15, 2017

@Uber @Braves Awful - as a season ticket holder you need to fix this ASAP!!!! — JT Hayes (@Jthayesjr) April 15, 2017

@Braves Beautiful ballpark, but what a terrible experience. Uber pickup totally unorganized, fights starting. Embarrassing. — Donald Andrew House (@AndyH33) April 15, 2017

@Uber your drivers all suck, sincerely every Braves fan trying to leave the game tonight — Jaceb Harris (@SodaPop2494) April 15, 2017

A total of 41,149 fans packed into the Atlanta Braves new stadium in Cobb County on Friday night, for the first game of a seven-game homestand at SunTrust Park.

11Alive contributed to this story.