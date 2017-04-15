Major Uber fails reported after first Braves game at SunTrust Pa - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Major Uber fails reported after first Braves game at SunTrust Park

SMYRNA, Ga -- While SunTrust Park got overall good reviews on its first night of regular-season baseball – not to mention a Braves win to make it all the sweeter – that glow quickly faded after the game, with hundreds of fans in the Braves Uber line stranded for hours.

Social media blew up after the game, with hundreds of fans complaining of long delays and unresponsiveness:

A total of 41,149 fans packed into the Atlanta Braves new stadium in Cobb County on Friday night, for the first game of a seven-game homestand at SunTrust Park.

11Alive contributed to this story. 

