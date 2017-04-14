Six-year-old battling cancer gets surprise visit from Josh Dobbs

With AJ Cucksey's seventh birthday coming up, East Tennessee Children's Hospital wanted to do something special.

So they rented an ice cream truck and asked him to serve as an honorary ice cream man, something he's always wanted to do. But that wasn't the only surprise in store for AJ, who has kept his spirit up all while battling multiple brain tumors.

With the help of a real ice cream man, AJ served up sweet treats to other children at the hospital.

