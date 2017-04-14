TRAFFIC: I-75 reopens in Dalton after crash

UPDATE: I-75 southbound reopened just before 11:30 Friday night.

PREVIOUS STORY:

A truck pulling a camper has crash in Dalton, shutting down I-75 South Friday night.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. near mile marker 338.

GDOT cameras show the truck and camper sitting upside down across the road.

The driver of the 2007 F150 pickup received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

A passenger in the truck was not hurt.

Georgia State Patrol says the driver ran off the shoulder and overcorrected causing the camper to fishtail.

The camper hit a guardrail which flipped it and the truck onto its top.

GDOT expects to have the crash cleared by 11:00 p.m.