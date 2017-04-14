Mowbray VFD, TN Forestry called to brush fire in Soddy Daisy

Firefighters have contained a brush fire in Soddy Daisy Friday evening.

It started around 4:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hot Water Road.

Mowbray VFD Chief Chris Weddington says the resident had a burn permit and took all precautions seriously by monitoring the fire and creating clean breaks around it. The Chief says the hot embers traveled and caught the underbrush on fire which spread to the woods nearby.

It took a little more than an hour for the fire spread to three acres.

The blaze has been contained by the breaks created by fire crews.

The Tennessee Forestry Division is on the scene to create larger fire breaks.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.