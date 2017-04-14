UPDATE: Still no answers in Bledsoe County double homicide

It has been nine months since a Bledsoe County couple was found dead inside their home. On the Fourth of July weekend, Robbin Martin and James Songer were shot and killed in their Brock Hollow Road home. No arrests have been made in the double homicide.

Martin's daughter tells Channel 3, she is still waiting for answers from the TBI.

This week Robbin Martin would have celebrated her 50th birthday. Now her family is left wondering what happened and why their mother was a target.

“This is my mom, if this was your mom you'd want to know,” said Allison Panter. It has been a long nine months for Allison Panter. She is left wondering why someone would brutally kill her mother Robbin Martin and longtime boyfriend James Songer. “I have no answers. None what so ever of who, why, or what even happened."

Panter said she's contacted the TBI and Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office looking for answers. But nobody is willing to talk about her mother's death. “They haven't spoken to me period. Every time I call the TBI it is still we are working on it its ongoing. Nobody has told me anything.”

The TBI said the investigation is active and ongoing. They are limited to what they can say regarding the case. Panter is fearful her mother's killer is still on the loose. “They are still walking around, doing what they're doing. When both her and him are dead, they ain't here no more.”

But Panter said just because she's not getting answers it doesn't mean the family is giving up hope. “It is hard on me. I have my moments but somebody needs to do something about it.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 1-800-824-3463.

