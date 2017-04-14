J.C. Penney closing stores? Not so fast!

BY COURTNEY REAGAN, NBC News
(NBC News) - Maybe it's the memories that are bringing shoppers out to the closing J.C. Penney stores.
No matter the reason, customers are showing up.
As a result, the retailer has postponed the liquidation sales and closure dates for the 138 stores it plans to shutter this year, the company told CNBC.
"Ever since the company announced its store closure list, those stores have seen better-than-expected sales and traffic," J.C. Penney spokeswoman Daphne Avila said.
"This is not an uncommon response when you announce a store closure. Local shoppers will come out for a variety of reasons — some out of nostalgia and some who are just looking for a great deal."
It's "prudent to continue selling through our spring and summer merchandise at the current promotional levels and begin our liquidation sale a month later than originally planned," Avila continued.
The liquidation will now begin May 22 instead of April 17 as originally scheduled. The new closure date of July 31 is about six weeks later than J.C. Penney originally planned.
Penney's said earlier this year that it would close 138 stores in a bid to cut costs and focus on its most profitable locations. The company expects the closures to save it some $200 million a year, which will help it whittle down the $4.3 billion it has in long-term debt.
J.C. Penney is far from the only retailer closing down stores. Macy's and Sears are also turning off the lights in shopping centers across the U.S.as they adjust to shoppers' changing tastes and the shift to online spending.
Still, Penney's CEO Marvin Ellison has remained adamant that physical stores matter. Not only do they offer shoppers a place to touch and feel items, but they serve as hubs for picking up, distributing and returning items.
"We believe the future winners in retail will be the companies that can create a frictionless interaction between stores and e-commerce," Ellison said in a statement announcing the company's closure plan in February.
The stores closing are:
- Auburn Mall, Auburn AL
- Tannehill Promenade, Bessemer, AL
- Gadsden Mall, Gadsden, AL
- Jasper Mall, Jasper, AL
- Military Plaza, Benton, AR
- Chickasaw Plaza, Blytheville, AR
- Riverview Mall, Bullhead City, AZ
- Downtown Bishop, Bishop, CA
- Sunwest Plaza, Lodi, CA
- The Village at Orange, Orange, CA
- Hilltop Mall, Richmond, CA
- Fort Morgan Main St., Fort Morgan, CO
- Glenwood Springs Mall, Glenwood Springs, CO
- St. Vrain Centre, Longmont, CO
- Broadway Plaza, Sterling, CO
- Connecticut Post Mall, Milford, CT
- Jacksonville Regional Shopping Center, Jacksonville, FL
- Palatka Mall, Palatka, FL
- Dublin Mall, Dublin, GA
- Macon Mall, Macon, GA
- Milledgeville Mall, Milledgeville, GA
- Gateway Plaza, Thomasville, GA
- Tifton Mall, Tifton, GA
- Downtown Decorah, Decorah, IA
- Crossroads Mall, Fort Dodge, IA
- Penn Central Mall, Oskaloosa, IA
- Quincy Place, Ottumwa, IA
- Snake River Plaza, Burley, ID
- Eastland Mall, Bloomington, IL
- Fulton Square Canton, IL
- Village Square Mall, Effingham, IL
- Freestanding, Macomb, IL
- Peru Mall, Peru, IL
- Northland Mall, Sterling, IL
- Centerpointe of Woodridge, Woodridge, IL
- FairOaks Mall, Columbus, IN
- Connersville Plaza, Connersville, IN
- Huntington Plaza, Huntington, IN
- Jasper Manor Center, Jasper, IN
- Logansport Mall, Logansport, IN
- Chanute Square, Chanute, KS
- Downtown Great Bend, Great Bend, KS
- Hutchinson Mall, Hutchinson, KS
- Freestanding, Lawrence, KS
- Winfield Plaza, Winfield, KS
- Cortana Mall, Baton Rouge, LA
- Park Terrace, DeRidder, LA
- North Shore Square, Slidell, LA
- Berkshire Mall, Lanesborough, MA
- Easton Marketplace, Easton, MD
- Rockland Plaza, Rockland, ME
- Lakeview Square Mall, Battle Creek, MI
- Delta Plaza, Escanaba, MI
- Westshore Mall, Holland, MI
- Copper Country Mall, Houghton, MI
- Birchwood Mall, Kingsford, MI
- Midland Mall, Midland, MI
- Cascade Crossings, Sault Ste. Marie, MI
- Central Lakes Crossing, Baxter, MN
- Five Lakes Centre, Fairmont, MN
- Faribo West Mall, Faribault, MN
- Irongate Plaza, Hibbing, MN
- Hutchinson Mall, Hutchinson, MN
- Red Wing Mall, Red Wing, MN
- Downtown Thief River Falls, Thief River Falls, MN
- Freestanding, Winona, MN
- Maryville Center, Maryville, MO
- Leigh Mall, Columbus, MS
- Southgate Plaza, Corinth, MS
- Greenville Mall, Greenville, MS
- Bonita Lakes Mall, Meridian, MS
- Oxford Mall, Oxford, MS
- Capital Hill Mall, Helena, MT
- Sidney Main Street, Sidney, MT
- Albemarle Crossing, Albemarle, NC
- Boone Mall, Boone, NC
- Eastridge Mall, Gastonia, NC
- Blue Ridge Mall, Hendersonville, NC
- Monroe Crossing, Monroe, NC
- Becker Village Mall, Roanoke Rapids, NC
- Prairie Hills Mall, Dickinson, ND
- Buffalo Mall, Jamestown, ND
- Downtown Wahpeton, Wahpeton, ND
- Fremont Mall, Fremont, NE
- Downtown McCook, McCook, NE
- Platte River Mall, North Platte, NE
- Rio Grande Plaza, Rio Grande, NJ
- The Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
- Dunkirk-Fredonia Plaza, Dunkirk, NY
- Westfield Sunrise, Massapequa, NY
- Palisades Center, West Nyack, NY
- Findlay Village Mall, Findlay, OH
- New Towne Mall, New Philadelphia, OH
- Richmond Town Square, Richmond Heights, OH
- St. Mary's Square, St. Mary’s, OH
- Altus Plaza, Altus, OK
- Ne-Mar Shopping Center, Claremore, OK
- Ponca Plaza, Ponca City, OK
- Pioneer Square Shopping Center, Stillwater, OK
- Astoria Downtown, Astoria, OR
- Grants Pass Shopping Center, Grants Pass, OR
- La Grande Downtown, La Grande, OR
- Downtown Pendleton, Pendleton, OR
- The Dalles Main Street, The Dalles, OR
- Columbia Mall, Bloomsburg, PA
- Clearfield Mall, Clearfield, PA
- King of Prussia Mall, King of Prussia, PA
- Philadelphia Mills, Philadelphia, PA
- Bradford Towne Centre, Towanda, PA
- Lycoming Mall, Pennsdale, PA
- Willow Grove Park, Willow Grove, PA
- Citadel Mall, Charleston, SC
- Town 'N Country, Easley, SC
- Palace Mall, Mitchell, SD
- Northridge Plaza, Pierre, SD
- Watertown Mall, Watertown, SD
- Yankton Mall, Yankton, SD
- Greeneville Commons, Greeneville, TN
- Knoxville Center, Knoxville, TN
- County Market Place, Union City, TN
- Athens Village Shopping Center, Athens, TX
- Borger Shopping Plaza, Borger, TX
- Heartland Mall, Early, TX
- El Paso Downtown, El Paso, TX
- Marshall Mall, Marshall, TX
- McAllen Downtown, McAllen, TX
- University Mall, Nacogdoches, TX
- King Plaza Shopping Center, Seguin, TX
- Bosque River Center, Stephenville, TX
- New River Valley Mall, Christiansburg, VA
- Tanglewood Mall, Roanoke, VA
- Pilchuck Landing, Snohomish, WA
- Pine Tree Mall, Marinette, WI
- Marshfield Mall, Marshfield, WI
- Richland Square Shopping Center, Richland Center, WI
- Rapids Mall, Wisconsin Rapids, WI
- Foxcroft Towne Center, Martinsburg, WV
- Downtown Sheridan, Sheridan, WY