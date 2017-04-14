Wayne-O-Rama shows off Scenic City history

For nearly a decade, Artist Wayne White has been building an art installation on Chattanooga’s South Side to celebrate the history of the Scenic City.

Wayne-O-Rama has been open for a few months now, serving as a hub of cultural and educational activity for art and history. White is a Chattanooga native and is a highly respected, Emmy award-winning artist whose credits range from the Smashing Pumpkins to Pee Wee’s Playhouse.

His latest vision is made of items everyone has in their garage – plywood, cardboard and even Styrofoam. It’s a look at the prominent figures that shaped Chattanooga’s history.

“I’ve always loved history. It’s always been a passion for me since I was a kid growing up here in Chattanooga. History was my favorite fantasy. Getting lost in the past, it was my favorite part of telling a story,” White said.

Prominent figures in this showcase include Nancy Walker, John Ross and the Great Cherokee War Chief Dragging Canoe.

White hopes that his artistic abilities can lead to one thing.

“I want you to be happy and that’s a corny thing to do and a tricky thing to do. But why not?”