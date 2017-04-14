WATCH: U.S. releases video of 'mother of all bombs' striking ISI - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

WATCH: U.S. releases video of 'mother of all bombs' striking ISIS target

The U.S. military has released video of the 'mother of all bombs' strike used in Afghanistan against isis targets.

The Afghan government said 36 ISIS fighters were killed by Thursday's massive bomb dropped by the U.S. military in eastern Afghanistan. 

It added that several caves and ammunition stores used by the militants were also destroyed.

Officials say there were no civilian casualties.

The weapon deployed was the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in the u-s military arsenal, and it's the first time it's been used in combat.

