Scorpion stings man on United flight to Canada

(CNBC) - A creature that appeared to be a scorpion fell from an overhead bin and stung a man on a United Airlines flight, the company confirmed to CNBC on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, passenger Richard Bell was on a United flight from Houston to Calgary on Sunday, when the creature fell from an overhead bin and stung him.

United told CNBC the airline crew immediately consulted with a physician on the ground who provided guidance throughout the incident. The company said the man's injuries were non-life threatening.

"Medical personnel met the aircraft after it arrived in Calgary," United spokesman Charles Hobart told CNBC.

The news came after United sparked outrage earlier this week when a video surfaced of a passenger being dragged off an overbooked United Express flight .

United CEO Oscar Munoz at first supported the action. Later, he apologized "for having to re-accommodate these customers." On Tuesday, he issued a detailed apology.