Near record warmth today, slim chance for weekend showers

Warm weather will continue for the Easter weekend! The chance for any showers will be very low. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 80's and on Easter Sunday the highs will be in the low 80's with a few more clouds.

Next week we should see some much-needed rainfall, with showers and possibly a weak thunderstorm. Highs should be in the mid to upper 70's. Tuesday the chance of rain will continue with highs in the upper 70's. On Wednesday highs will be in the low 80's with some afternoon showers and storms.

Thursday should be dry with highs in the mid 80's and Friday may see more scattered showers and possibly an afternoon storm with highs in the mid-80's. Normal highs are near 74!

Paul Barys

