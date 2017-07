One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting on a MARTA train Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police said that the suspect began firing on the train, and then exited at the West Lake station, where he was taken into custody. His name has not been released.

One man was pronounced dead, while two men and a woman were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

