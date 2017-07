Crews are working to pick up downed cable lines that shut down a portion of Lee Highway Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Fire Department said a tractor-trailer somehow ripped cable lines off a utility poll, shortly before 1:00 p.m.

Avoid Lee Hwy from Bonny Oaks to Walker Rd. A tractor-trailer somehow snagged cable lines off a utility poll. #ChattFire — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) April 13, 2017

Drivers are asked to avoid Lee Highway between Bonny Oaks Drive and Walker Road because it is closed.

Comcast says repairs will take hours, maybe up to 10 p.m. Lee Hwy will be closed from Bonny Oaks to Walker Rd until then. #ChattFire — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) April 13, 2017

Repairs could take hours. Crews could possibly finish them by 10:00 p.m.

