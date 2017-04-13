Tennessee Senate OKs cellphones, selfies at ballot box - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee Senate OKs cellphones, selfies at ballot box

Singer Justin Timberlake took a Voting Day selfie. Source: Instagram Singer Justin Timberlake took a Voting Day selfie. Source: Instagram

NASHVILLE (AP) - The Tennessee Senate has approved legislation to allow photos in polling places after Justin Timberlake's now-infamous, possibly law-breaking ballot box selfie.

Senators voted 30-0 Thursday for the bill by Sen. Brian Kelsey of Germantown, where Timberlake snapped his early voting photo in October.

The bill, which needs House approval, would allow photographing or video-taping a filled-out ballot, except if it's intended to commit voter intimidation, voter fraud or sell a vote.

In 2016, singer Justin Timberlake snapped a selfie at the voting booth in Memphis, prompting some to call for an investigation.

Some cellphone use would remain banned, including calls within 10 feet of voting booths; discussing candidates or ballot issues out loud on the phone; and recording other people at the polling place without permission.

This month, the Supreme Court left in place lower court rulings that struck down New Hampshire's ban on voters photographing themselves and their completed ballots.

