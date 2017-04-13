Garbage disposals recalled; parts flying off during use

(NBC News) - Two Ohio-based manufacturing companies are recalling some 146,000 garbage disposals.



Anaheim Manufacturing and Moen have received 22 reports of metal components breaking loose from the disposals, and three reports of the part hitting customers.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a metal part inside the disposals can break off and fly off of the sink, posing an impact hazard.

So far, there have not been reports of any injuries.

The recall involves 3/4 and one-horsepower disposals. The disposal housings were sold in silver, gray, black and blue and have the brand name printed on them. The brand name, model number and serial number are printed on a label on the bottom or side of the disposals

The devices were sold at Best Buy, HD Supply, Menards, and plumbing supply stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Costco.com, HomeDepot.com, Walmart.com and other websites from December 2015 through March 2017.

Consumers should immediately stop using the products and call Anaheim Manufacturing to order a free replacement. The company can be reached at at 1-800-628-0797.

The recalled products are listed under the names of Barracuda, Franke, Frigidare, Gemline, Kenmore, Kitcheneater, Luxart, Moen, Stream33 and Waste King.