Huddle House fails; Ice Cream Show and Krystal scrape by, barely passing

Warm weather is back and a popular spring and summer treat spot in downtown Chattanooga needs to do some straightening up.

The Ice Cream Show at 105 Walnut Street scored a 73, only a few points above a failing grade of a 69 or lower. The inspector found no soap at the hand sink, several items in the prep and storage areas in poor repair, insecticides stored with cleaning supplies, cleaning supplies stored with food, utensils stored in standing water, and a wastewater leak at the mixing machine.

The manager of The Ice Cream Show tells us the restaurant was in the process of remodeling and did not yet have everything back in order. She is addressing the concerns in the report and looks forward to earning a higher score within the next couple of weeks when the inspector returns for a follow-up visit.

The Krystal at 5401 on Brainerd Road also scored a 73 and needs a deep cleaning. The issues included several spills or buildup from old spills on the walls, floors and holding lines, heavy buildup on the oven, and “excessive” grease buildup on the front fryer.

St. Elmo Deli & Grill at 3931 St. Elmo Avenue fared only a little better with a 78. The inspector found insects inside the restaurant, along with dirty food contact surfaces and cleaning supplies stored and labeled improperly.

In north Georgia, the Huddle House at 612 South Third Avenue posted a dismal score of 62. The inspector found several issues including an employee eating out of cooking bowls during food prep, an employee using their bare hands to pull apart a head of lettuce, a grits stirrer stored in a hand sink, and several cold food items kept above 41 degrees in the prep cooler. Several pieces of equipment throughout the restaurant were dirty, including the ice machine shoot, can opener, refrigerator, cooking utensils under the grill, cooking pans, and serving baskets. The inspector spotted several flies during the inspection along with several roach traps. Some training appears to be in order as well. The report notes “no one present” was able to speak knowledgeably about food safety.

Several restaurants posted high scores or even perfect ones of 100. Congratulations to:

Chocolate Bar, 8174 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga

Plant Power Café, 6215 Lee Highway, Chattanooga

The Blink, 14049 Scenic Highway, Lookout Mountain, Ga.

The following are the remaining scores:

Hamilton County

Chattanooga Brewing Company Kitchen, 1804 Chestnut Street: 81

Chef Lin, 5084 South Terrace, Chattanooga: 82

Amigos, 3805 Ringgold Road, East Ridge: 89

Rib & Loin, 5946 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 93

58 Teriyaki Grill, 4762 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 95

Amigos, 1906 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga: 95

Read House Restaurant, 827 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 95

Southern Star, 1300 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 95

Arby’s, 9200 Lee Highway, Ooltewah: 97

Burger King, 5605 Little Debbie Parkway, Collegedale: 97

El Metate, 5922 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 97

Krystal, 5120 Hunter Road, Ooltewah: 97

Krystal, 307 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga: 97

PF Chang’s, 2110 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga: 97

Olive Garden, 2200 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga: 98

St. John’s Restaurant, 1278 Market Street, Chattanooga: 98

Arby’s, 501 Northgate Mall Drive, Hixson: 99

Mojo Burrito, 1800 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga: 99

Sonic Drive-In, 7420 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 99

Sourdough Cuppa Joe, 6707 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 99

Southern Squeeze, 818 Georgia Avenue, Chattanooga: 99

The Corner Café, 3920 Ringgold Road, Chattanooga: 99

Catoosa County

Wendy’s, 3588 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 82

Dade County

There are no additional scores from Dade County

Murray County

Big V Restaurant, 716 North Third Avenue, Chatsworth: 86

Paul’s Drive In, Highway 411 North, Chatsworth: 99

Walker County

Chinese #1, 2577 Highway 27, LaFayette: 84

Super Donuts, 2647 North Highway 27, LaFayette: 88

Pie Slingers Pizzeria, 56 Fieldstone Village Drive, Suite A, Rock Spring: 90

Subway, Highway 813, Unit 49, Chickamauga: 96

Bojangles, 2445 North Highway 27, LaFayette: 98

Big John’s BBQ, 2661 North Highway 27, LaFayette: 99

Whitfield County

Mary’s Tacos y Guisados, 101 West Walnut Avenue, Suite 19, Dalton: 86

McDonald’s, 1210 Glenwood Avenue, Dalton: 93

Popeye’s, 1247 Glenwood Avenue, Dalton: 93

Dalton Golf & Country Club, 333 Country Club Way, Dalton: 96

McDonald’s, 142 Carbondale Road, Dalton: 96

If you're in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a restaurant, pool, health care facility, daycare, or gym, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110. In north Georgia, call your local health department.