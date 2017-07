Tell the truth - when's the last time you stepped away from your desk and took a lunch break?

Today is National Make Lunch Count Day, a day to empower workers to break away for lunch.

According to a 2016 study conducted for TGI Friday's, a majority of U.S. workers suffer from "fear of lunching out."

It found 73 percent of workers eat lunch at their desks at least twice a week, unable to break away from their work.

A third of workers eat their lunch "deskbound" every day of the week.