TBI report: Murder up 11% in Tennessee in 2016

Crime in Tennessee has increased slightly from 2015 to 2016, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's annual Crime in Tennessee report, released today.

The 496-page report says that murder rates across the state went up 11.6%. Weapon law violations went up 14%.

The report details crime levels across the state and reveals some interesting numbers.

The total number of crime victims decreased slightly. In the 2016 year, 359,380 crime victims reported, down 0.9% from 2015.

Males outnumbers females arrested, 68.9% to 31.1.%. Juveniles made of 9.3% of group A arrests. The TBI defines Group A arrests as the most serious crimes; homicide, rape, arson, kidnapping and robbery.

DUI arrests continue to trend downward, from 24,023 arrests in 2015 to a lower 23,204 for 2016.

Meth arrests have increased significantly, going from 6,618 arrests in 2016 to over 10,000 arrests in 2016.