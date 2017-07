ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta firefighters are battling a large fire burning under a railroad bridge.

WSB-TV reports (http://2wsb.tv/2nIguBB ) that the blaze began shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday near Cheshire Bridge Road and Buford Highway in the city's Buckhead area.

No injuries were reported.

Video from the station showed a thick plume of smoke rising from the fire, and flames beneath the bridge.

The fire comes two weeks after a fire beneath an Interstate 85 overpass led to the collapse of a section of the freeway on March 30. Reconstruction of the I-85 bridge is expected to take until at least mid-June.

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

