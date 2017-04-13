Warm and dry through Easter Sunday

Good Thursday. Our warm and dry weather will continue through the weekend. The average high this time of year is 72. We will be about 10 degrees above that each day with highs in the low 80s through Sunday. Mornings will be mild also, in the upper 50s each day. Skies will be mostly sunny with clouds slowly increasing through the weekend.

Our lack of rain means the risk of wildfires is slightly enhanced so if possible limit any outdoor burning until we can get a little rain on the ground.

Pollen counts also remain sky high. Extremely high levels of tree pollen remain the primary culprit.

Next week we will see highs remaining in the low 80s, but our rain chances increase. There is a decent chance for rain and thunderstorms each day next week.

David Karnes

THURSDAY: