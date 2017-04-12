Teen accidentally kills himself as friends watch on Instagram Live

Thirteen-year-old Malachi Hemphill died after shooting himself on Instagram Live. His mother said the shooting was an accident.

“I heard a big boom. I couldn’t tell if it was a gun shot or what."

Shaniqua Stephens had just watched her 13-year-old son take out the trash Monday evening when she heard a noise.

"I just knew that it was something that was wrong,” she said.

She and her daughter ran upstairs and found him. “We kicked in the door. We found him just laying there in a pool of blood," Stephens recounted. "My daughter screamed and said, ‘Mom turn his phone off!' As I proceeded to look at his phone he was on Instagram Live.”.

Thirteen-year-old Malachi Hemphill was live on the social media site Instagram handling the gun when it went off. He was rushed to Grady Hospital where he died.

“This is just a pain that will never go away," she said. "He was my only son. He was just only 13. Just the thought of me seeing him on the floor will never leave my brain."

