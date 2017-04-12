UPDATE: Gordon Co. Animal Shelter fire under investigation

Photo courtesy of Gordon Co. Fire and Rescue.

The Gordon County Animal Shelter caught fire Wednesday evening.

The fire happened at the shelter on Harris Beamer Road.

Fire officials say the flames had already spread to most of the building when firefighters arrived at the scene.

The facility housed at least 23 dogs and two cats.

Officials say all of the dogs were saved from the fire but three of them ran away. The remaining 20 were sent to area animal shelters or to homes of volunteers. Unfortunately, the two cats did not survive.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.