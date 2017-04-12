Stores staying open late as tax deadline approaches

The tax deadline is almost here.

This year it falls on Tuesday, April 18th which is later than usual because of a federal holiday.

If you haven’t started working on your taxes, there’s still time to get them done.

Channel 3 visited H&R Block at 3709 Ringgold Road in Chattanooga where the phone has been ringing off the hook. People are calling to make appointments to file their taxes and the waiting area has been full of customers wanting to do the same.

“This is a high-stress time for a lot of people coming in. We remind them when they came through the door that we're here to help them and there is still time to get their taxes done,” said Master Tax Advisor Franchisee, Joseph Lautigar.

Lautigar suggests you begin by compiling documents such as your W-2, 1099, business expenses, proof of charitable donations and tuition. He says H&R Block is taking appointments, offering drop off service and has translators available.

If you’re looking to cut down your tax bill, there’s still time to contribute to an IRA. It’s a good way to reduce your taxable income and make sure you’re saving for retirement.

"As long as the check clears before you file your tax returns so it needs to be quick,” said Lautigar.

Channel 3 asked Lautigar what people should do if they’re hit with a big bill but can’t pay it.

He suggests paying as much as you can because there is a 5% penalty on the outstanding amount per 30 day period up to 25%. You’ll also have to pay 6% interest for the year. He says taking out a low-interest loan to pay the entire bill is another option.

H&R Block is extending its hours from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. through Tax Day. Stores are also staying open on Easter Sunday to get the job done.