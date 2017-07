Ahead of the Easter holiday, the Chattanooga Food Bank received a generous donation.

Food Lion Feeds donated over 200,000 pounds of fresh meat to 10 regional food banks across 10 states. Our local organization received 35 thousand pounds of chicken from that delivery.

The Chattanooga Food Bank will help hungry families across the area that may not be able to afford a meal for the Easter holiday.

If you live in Hamilton County, dial 211 for emergency food assistance.