FBI involved in Sandy Springs, Chattanooga armed robbery investigation

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - FBI Agencies in Knoxville, TN and Sandy Springs have joined forces to identify the person responsible for a November 2016 armed robbery in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and a December 2016, bank robbery in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

On November 21, 2016, at approximately 11:57 a.m., law enforcement agencies responded to an armed bank robbery at the First Citizens Bank, 1611 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga, TN.

Reports indicate that a man entered First Citizens Bank, brandished a large silver and black semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect wore a surgical or respirator type mask around his neck and witnesses observed the suspect getting into a vehicle described as a 2009 – 2013 charcoal grey four door Acura TSX driven by a black female wearing a red baseball cap. According to investigators, the female was described as being in her late 20’s with a small build.

On December 28, 2016, at approximately 4:26 p.m., a lone black male entered the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 124 Glen Ridge Point Parkway, Sandy Springs, Georgia, and, while brandishing a silver semi-automatic handgun, announced a robbery. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the robber fled the bank on foot without further incident.

The robber is described as a black male, late 20’s to late 30’s in age, 5’5” in height, 155 lbs., thin build, low cut hair style, and wearing all black clothing, a black baseball hat, gloves, and a white surgical/dust mask over his face.

Anyone with information in this matter should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at tel. (404) 577-8477.

11Alive contributed to this story.